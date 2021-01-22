Discipline worries Baber

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber believes discipline is still an issue that needs to be addressed.

After the first leg of the Super Series in Sigatoka over the weekend Baber says there’s a reason why World Rugby has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to player safety.

Baber says he needs the players to have a go at each other on the field as the competition for spots to the Olympic Games heats up.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that he wants to see the players being pushed hard by the referees.

“Keeping people on the field there’s got to be discipline and control it’s the number priority that World Rugby have issued and there’s obvious reasons why they do that in terms of safety and bring kids into the game and that’s something we need to improve”

Fiji 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi has been suspended for 12 games after copping two red cards during the weekend.

Mocenacagi featured for Yamacia in the tournament and was sent off on Friday for a red card offense after a late hit on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva, the 30 year old missed two matches as a result.

In the bowl semifinal against Fire on Saturday, Mocenacagi copped his second red card for throwing the ball at the referee.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says Mocenacagi will miss 12 games due to suspension.

The next leg of the Super Series will be held in Nadi next month.

Meanwhile, the top teams from the series like Tabadamu, Ratu Filise, Uluinakau, Police, Fire and Wardens will feature in the Uprising 7s this week.

Two Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides will part of the tournament as well.

The tournament will be held at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor on Friday and Saturday.