Cricket

Usman Khawaja hits another century

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 7:30 am
Usman Khawaja [source: NCR News]

Australia’s Usman Khawaja hit another classy century to leave England needing to bat out the final day to save the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Khawaja made an unbeaten 101 from 138 balls, to follow his 137 in the first innings, as Australia set England an unlikely 388 to win.

England openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed survived a tricky 11 over and 50 minute period to reach 30-0 at stumps.

Article continues after advertisement

Crawley will resume on 22 and Hameed eight when play resumes today with 98 overs scheduled on the final day.

[Source: BBC Sport]

