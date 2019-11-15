Three more Pakistan cricket players test positive for COVID-19

Three more members of the touring Pakistan cricket party have returned positive tests to COVID-19.

In a significant setback to the Pakistan’s hopes of a competitive series against the Black Caps, the latest cases mean 10 of the 53-strong group have tested positive for coronavirus since their arrival in New Zealand last month.

Pakistan’s players and staff are completing the compulsory 14 days in isolation period in a Christchurch hotel.

The COVID-19 cases mean none of the group have received permission to leave their hotel to train.

The touring party has also earned rebukes from health officials for breaching NZ’s strict quarantine rules by mingling in their hotels.

On Monday, the 46 members of the squad to have previously tested negative were re-tested.