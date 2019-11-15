Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Cricket

Three more Pakistan cricket players test positive for COVID-19

TVNZ
December 1, 2020 5:03 pm
Three more members of the touring Pakistan cricket party have returned positive tests to COVID-19. [Source: TVNZ]

Three more members of the touring Pakistan cricket party have returned positive tests to COVID-19.

In a significant setback to the Pakistan’s hopes of a competitive series against the Black Caps, the latest cases mean 10 of the 53-strong group have tested positive for coronavirus since their arrival in New Zealand last month.

Pakistan’s players and staff are completing the compulsory 14 days in isolation period in a Christchurch hotel.

Article continues after advertisement

The COVID-19 cases mean none of the group have received permission to leave their hotel to train.

The touring party has also earned rebukes from health officials for breaching NZ’s strict quarantine rules by mingling in their hotels.

On Monday, the 46 members of the squad to have previously tested negative were re-tested.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.