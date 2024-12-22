Teenager Ghazanfar guides Afghanistan to ODI win in Zimbabwe

[Source: The Daily Star]

Teenage spinner AM Ghazanfar took 5-33 as Afghanistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third and final one-day international to claim the series 2-0 after the opening game was washed out by rain.

After electing to field first, Afghanistan took advantage of Zimbabwe’s brittle batting line-up to bowl the home side out for 127 in 30.1 overs, with Ghazanfar, 18, and Rashid Khan (3-38) leading the way. Sean Williams top scored with 60.

Zimbabwe were dismissed for 54 in the second ODI, so it was an improvement, but never a total to trouble the tourists, who cruised to their victory target for the loss of two wickets in 26.5 overs at the Harare Sports Club.

Opener Sediqullah Atal scored 52 from 50 balls after making 104 in the second fixture.

The teams will now play a two-match test series starting on Thursday, which includes Zimbabwe’s first home Boxing Day test since a draw with England in 1996, and just their fourth ever.