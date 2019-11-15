Home

T10 Cricket championship doorway to select national squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 4, 2020 4:55 pm
Marking the return of Cricket post-COVID-19, Cricket Fiji hosted its second round of the T10 Bash competition at Suva's Albert Park today.

The new format competition is the first step towards some form of normalcy following the lifting of the restrictions.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says the T10 Championship will be used to select players for the national squad.

“This is the start to get the national squad together. We are still waiting for ICC to decide whether they will have the men’s tournament this year, I doubt it. But we won’t wait for them to let us know, we will just go ahead with our training and select our squad.”

Fiji Cricket is now working on the women’s T10 competition that will start next week. Five women’s teams are expected to compete in the event.

