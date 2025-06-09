National squad to be selected after tourney final

A 13-member men’s national squad will be selected tomorrow after the conclusion of the 2025 National Eastern Cricket Tournament at Albert Park in Suva.

This was confirmed by Cricket Fiji chief executive officer Sitiveni Rokoro, in preparation for an international tournament in August.

Rokoro says the tournament served as a talent identification platform, from where they select players for national duties.

“At the end of this tournament tomorrow we will be selecting a 13-member squad to select from for a tournament in August, where we will select another squad for the November tour.”

He also mentions that another team will be selected in the coming weeks for another international tournament in November.

Meanwhile, Moce is currently playing Suva Warriors in the first semi-final of the 2025 National Eastern Cricket Tournament, while Kabara is also playing Nadi in the second semis.

The final will be held at 11am tomorrow.

