More opportunities for women cricketers in 2021

Cricket Fiji is proactively advocating and encouraging more women to join them and raise the standard of the sport locally.

Since concluding its community outreach program last month, Cricket Fiji has seen a need to promote the sport at grassroots level.

Chief Executive Alex Konrote says they will be collaborating with the Fiji National Sports Commission this year to have more training programs introduced.

“Our community outreach program goes from January to December. We covered the whole of Lami all the way down to Veisari. I think next year we will be looking to work more with the Fiji National Sports Commission. We are giving any female at any age the chance to play for Fiji at any age group.”

Meanwhile, something good came out of cricket last year with the number of women participating in the sport increasing significantly.