Cricket

Moce to face Lakeba in Easter Cricket final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: Cricket Fiji]

There’ll be a new winner in Cricket Fiji’s 2022 Easter Cup Tournament as Suva Crusaders is out of the competition.

Both the Crusaders and Suva Warriors who made the final last year failed to make the top four.

Moce is the first team in the final after beating Nadi in the semifinal.

Article continues after advertisement

The Moce team managed 199 runs compared to Nadi’s 111.

Moce will face either Lakeba in the final scheduled for 3:30pm at Albert Park in Suva.

Lakeba defeated Cicia by seven wickets in their semifinal clash.

