Kabara Cricket hopes for top three finish

The Kabara Cricket team is confident they’ll clinch a top spot in this year’s National Easter Cricket Tournament.

They’ve already won three out of four games since the tournament kicked off on Monday.

With two more pool matches lined up for tomorrow, the Kabara Cricket team is getting ready to secure their spot in the top eight.

They’re aiming to advance even further in the tournament and are hopeful for success.

In the midst of the tournament action, an ICC level one umpire course is also taking place, with ICC representatives on site, giving it a trial run.