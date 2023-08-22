Invincibles end campaign with win over Rockets

[Source: BBC]

Defending champions Oval Invincibles ended their Hundred campaign with a three-run win over Trent Rockets.

The Invincibles recovered from 85-5 to post 155-6 in their first innings after Nadine de Klerk’s explosive 51 from 25 balls.

Lizelle Lee and Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge for Rockets in a brave reply, with a stand of 63 from 37 balls.

But both were dismissed in the space of three balls as Invincibles fought back.

Sciver-Brunt was lbw to Sophia Smale for 21 and Lee was brilliantly run out by Paige Scholfield fielding off her bowling for an entertaining 61 from 33 balls.

The dismissal of Scriver-Brunt sparked a collapse from 105-2 to 117-6 and the Rockets lost all momentum in the high chase.

With 17 required from four balls, Alexa Stonehouse’s three boundaries gave Rockets late hope but Scholfield held her nerve with the final ball.

Neither side was in contention for a place in the knockouts before the game started as Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire had already cemented their places in the top three.