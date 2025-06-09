India face depleted West Indies in two-test cricket series

India's Shubman Gill. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

India will switch back to test cricket mode, after a dramatic Asia Cup Twenty20 triumph ended in bizarre circumstances, when they take on a depleted West Indies side in the opening match of their two-test series starting on Thursday.

India say they were denied the chance to lift the Asia Cup trophy after it was removed from the presentation ceremony over their refusal to accept it from Asian Cricket Council chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

The players, however, are keen to put that distraction aside when they don the whites for the longer format ahead of the opening match in Ahmedabad, where Shubman Gill’s side will look to deliver a further blow to West Indies.

The tourists are already without injured fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Shamar Joseph was the highest wicket-taker in their last test series, taking 22 wickets as West Indies were whitewashed 3-0 at home by Australia in June-July.

West Indies also suffered an upset in associate nation Nepal earlier this week as the hosts beat them 2-1 in a T20 series.

Batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul, is in line to play in his first test match since January 2024 and middle-order batsman Alick Athanaze has also been recalled to the squad.

Khary Pierre, who has represented West Indies in limited-overs cricket, has been picked as the second specialist spinner in the squad, while Gudakesh Motie has been rested.

