India beat Bangladesh in three-wicket thriller

India won a thriller in Dhaka to beat Bangladesh by three wickets and secure a 2-0 series win.

Chasing just 145 to win, India slipped to 74-7, but Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer combined to get them over the line with an unbroken partnership on the fourth morning.

Bangladesh had fallen to 231 all out in their second innings on day three, with Axar Patel taking 3-68.

Victory cements India’s position in second place in the ICC World Test Championship.

