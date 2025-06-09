Fiji Women’s Cricket finishes fifth

The Fiji women’s cricket team has finished in fifth place at the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier after a convincing five-wicket win over Samoa this morning at Albert Park, Suva.

Samoa batted first and was bowled out for 74 runs in just 12.3 overs.

In their chase, Fiji’s batters showed control and determination, reaching the target in 13.5 overs to secure the win.

The victory concludes Fiji’s campaign on a high note and sees them finish in the top half of the tournament standings.

