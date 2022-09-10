Fiji cricket bounce back with three wicket win

The Fiji Men's cricket team [Source: Daily Post.vu]

Fiji bounced back from its loss to Vanuatu yesterday with a great win over Cook Islands in the Pacific sub-regional qualifier today.

The Cooks scored 142 runs in the first innings but the national cricket side went on to score 143 runs with a fall of seven wickets in 16.5 overs.

Fiji won by three wickets.

Peni Volavola Vuniwaqa was awarded player of the match.

Fiji’s next game is against Samoa tomorrow at 2.30pm.