Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lautoka lockdown extended|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji|Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations|Around 40 tests conducted per day: Dr Waqainabete|FNPF to release finer details soon|COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow|FNPF assures members of sufficient money|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Cricket

English cricket rolls out $120m rescue package amid coronavirus pandemic

RNZ
April 1, 2020 5:34 pm

A $120 million rescue package was rolled out by English cricket today to help teams at all levels withstand the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

One of the English Cricket executives described the current situation as one of the biggest challenges “in the history of the game.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board said 40 million pounds or about $FJD120 million was being made available at first-class and county level from today.

Article continues after advertisement

More than $FJD60 million will go to local cricket clubs, via loans and grants.

The start of the English cricket season has been delayed until May 28 at the earliest because of the coronavirus outbreak, with the ECB modelling a range of options for cricket to begin in June, July or August.

One model takes into account the possibility of the entire 2020 campaign being cancelled.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.