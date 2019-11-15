English cricket rolls out $120m rescue package amid coronavirus pandemic

A $120 million rescue package was rolled out by English cricket today to help teams at all levels withstand the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

One of the English Cricket executives described the current situation as one of the biggest challenges “in the history of the game.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board said 40 million pounds or about $FJD120 million was being made available at first-class and county level from today.

More than $FJD60 million will go to local cricket clubs, via loans and grants.

The start of the English cricket season has been delayed until May 28 at the earliest because of the coronavirus outbreak, with the ECB modelling a range of options for cricket to begin in June, July or August.

One model takes into account the possibility of the entire 2020 campaign being cancelled.