Cricket

England battle hard in opening day of Sydney Test

BBC
January 6, 2022 2:38 am

England’s bowlers battled hard to leave the fourth Ashes Test evenly poised during the opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After opting to bat under grey skies and on a green pitch, Australia closed on 126-3 with just 46.5 overs possible.

The start was delayed by half an hour before two interruptions in the morning session and a two-hour delay on either side of the tea interval.

The returning Stuart Broad had David Warner caught at second slip by Zak Crawley for 30, while James Anderson had Marcus Harris caught by Joe Root for 38.

Play is scheduled to resume today, with Steve Smith unbeaten on six and Usman Khawaja, playing his first Test since 2019, four not out.

England currently trail 3-0 in the five-Test series, and have already lost the Ashes.

