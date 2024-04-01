Easter Cricket commences today

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

The 2024 National Easter Cricket competition is back on track with the final round of pool games rescheduled after Saturday’s washout due to inclement weather.

Cricket Fiji President Sitiveni Rokoro has officially announced the continuation of the matches.

Suva Warriors will take on Nadi at Albert Park Ground One, while Ono-I-Lau and Lakeba will battle it out on Ground Two, both matches kicking off at 8am.

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Later at 11 am, Moce will go head-to-head against Namuka on one ground, while Suva Crusaders and Kabara will clash on the adjacent ground.