Cricket Fiji U-19 team in their humble beginnings

Australian-based coach Sanjeev Dubey believes the Cricket Fiji Under-19 team is in their early stages of development.

Dubey, a Level 3 certified coach originally from India, is currently leading a month-long training camp at Albert Park to help sharpen the team’s skills ahead of the EAP World Cup qualifiers in Japan this April.

Dubey, who has worked with Cricket Fiji for three years, says the extended camp provides the time needed for real progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“Cricket Fiji has this forward-thinking approach, and eventually, this relationship will go a long way. There’s a lot of trust being built between me and Cricket Fiji.”

He highlighted the importance of patience and steady progress in building a competitive team.

“Everything starts small. If you want to achieve big, it has to begin somewhere.”

As Cricket Fiji focuses on long-term development, Dubey’s experience and mentorship could be the stepping stone for the U-19 squad to reach new heights on the international stage.