Cricket Fiji focuses on long term legacy

Cricket Fiji is looking beyond the pitch to ensure the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier leaves a lasting legacy for the sport in the country.

The organization is using the international tournament as a catalyst for a series of development initiatives aimed at growing cricket at the grassroots level.

According to Cricket Fiji CEO Sitiveni Rokoro, the focus is not just on the tournament itself, but on its long-term impact on local communities.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of this effort, Cricket Fiji is hosting a three-year teacher training program, inviting 40 teachers to participate.

This training is seen as a crucial “entry ticket” for introducing the sport to schools and communities.

In addition, an ICC Level 1 umpire course will be held over three days to develop local officiating talent. Aspiring umpires from schools are also invited to take part.

“So we are also inviting aspiring umpires from the schools as well, who want to acquire a level one ICC umpire level course. So we will have ICC teachers as well in here, including our own teachers to facilitate those sessions.”

Rokoro also adds another key incentive for young players.

Schools that finished in the top four of local primary and secondary school tournaments held earlier this year have been invited to watch the international matches.

This will allow young cricketers to watch their idols and experience international-level cricket firsthand in Fiji for the first time in 15 years.

The upcoming ICC qualifier is scheduled for September 9-15 at Albert Park, Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.