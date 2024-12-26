Australia win toss, to bat in fourth test at MCG

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth test against India on a scorching day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this morning.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

India dropped number three Shubman Gill, promoting similarly out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma to the position, while springing a surprise by adding all-rounder Washington Sundar as a second spin bowling option rather than another fast bowler.

The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were retained from the drawn Brisbane test.

Australia had already confirmed that 19-year-old talent Sam Konstas will make his test debut and open the batting with Usman Khawaja, replacing the dropped Nathan McSweeney.

Fan favorite Scott Boland has replaced injured paceman Josh Hazlewood, returning to the side for his second test of the series after bowling in Adelaide.