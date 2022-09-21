Australia smashes India with 4-wicket win

Australian cricket team. [Source: Fox Cricket]

Matthew Wade helped Australia to a four-wicket victory over India in the three-match Twenty20 series in Mohali this morning.

Wade’s unbeaten 45 off 21 helped the visitors chase down India’s mammoth 209 runs with four balls remaining after Australia had stuttered briefly in the middle overs following quick losses.

But it was the all-rounder Green, who replaced star batsman David Warner for the India tour, who laid the foundation for the high score run chase, smashing 61 off 30 balls as an opener.

Green, the player of the match, smashed eight fours and four sixes after the Aussies lost skipper Aaron Finch for 22 in the third over.

It was his first match in international cricket as an opener and just his second T20I.

India is looking to bounce back after crashing out of the Asia Cup this month before the knockout stage.

The teams will meet on Friday for the second Twenty20 match in Nagpur.

