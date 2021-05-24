Home

Australia dismisses England to claim World Cup

BBC Sport
April 4, 2022 4:30 am
[Source: Twitter]

The Australian Women’s Cricket team underlined their status as the premier international sports team outclassing England by 71 runs to win the Women’s World Cup.

The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their way to adding the 50-over title to the T20 World Cup and Ashes crowns they already hold.

Alyssa Healy crashed an astonishing 170 from 138 balls, the highest score in either a women’s or men’s World Cup final.

Her partnership of 160 with Rachael Haynes and Australia’s total of 356-5 are also women’s final bests.

England, who were huge underdogs to defend the title they won in 2017, will rue their decision to field first in perfect batting conditions.

Faced with such a mammoth chase, England lost wickets too regularly to ever be in contention.

