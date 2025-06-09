Australia collapse to leave World Test Championship wide open

[Source: BBC Sport]

Australia suffered a dramatic second-innings batting collapse to leave the World Test Championship final hanging in the balance after another topsy-turvy day dominated by the bowlers at Lord’s.

South Africa had resumed their first innings on 43-4 and managed to reach 121-5 by the lunch break with skipper Temba Bavuma, who made 36, the only wicket to fall in the morning.

But the relative serenity of those first couple of hours gave way to unbridled chaos as 13 wickets fell across the next two sessions.

Australia captain Pat Cummins claimed 6-28 to play the leading hand after lunch with the last five South African wickets costing just 12 runs.

David Bedingham top-scored for the Proteas with 45, one of four players in their side who made it into double figures in their total of 138.

Cummins’ side appeared to be in the driving seat, only for South Africa’s bowling attack to blow the match wide open as they ran through Australia’s top order during a frenzied period after tea.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were the only Australian batters in the top six to make it out of single figures as South Africa’s attack turned up the heat.

Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada picked up 3-35 and 3-44 respectively while Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder also claimed one apiece.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey had counter-attacked with 43 off 50 balls but it felt a huge moment in the context of the match when he was trapped lbw by Rabada late on.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood survived a nervous couple of overs before stumps – Jansen dropped Starc at gully off Mulder – to leave Australia on 144-8 at the close and 218 runs in front.

