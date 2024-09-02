Atkinson seals England series win over Sri Lanka

[Source: BBC Sport]

Gus Atkinson’s five-wicket haul eventually broke Sri Lanka’s resistance to give England victory in the second Test and the series with a match to spare.

After making his maiden hundred in the first innings, Atkinson became only the third England player to score a century and take five wickets in a Test, and the first since Lord Botham in 1984.

In front of a sparse fourth-day crowd at Lord’s, the home side was held up by half-centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal and captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

England had the luxury of a mountain of runs – Sri Lanka was chasing a record 483 to win – but had to overcome some benign conditions, belated application from the tourists and two Joe Root dropped catches.

The tourists battled past tea when Atkinson grasped the second new ball to hustle through the tail. He ended with 5-62 to leave Sri Lanka 292 all out and beaten by 190 runs.

The victory is England’s fifth in succession and gives them a second series triumph of the summer, following the 3-0 clean sweep against West Indies in July.