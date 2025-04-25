Chand reflects on 100m final

Suva Grammar School sprinter Nathaniel Chand, despite missing out on the top spot in a fiercely contested 100m final at the Coca-Cola Games championships, isn’t letting a bronze medal dim his aspirations.

With a philosophical outlook, the determined athlete said it was not in God’s plan for him to secure the top spot-yet his eyes are firmly set on finishing his high school athletic career on a strong note.

Far from being disheartened, Chand views the experience as a stepping stone.

Suva Grammar School sprinter Nathaniel Chand

“Athletics doesn’t stop in high school. I hope to pursue it in the future as well. For that, I will keep improving day by day.”

His individual race might not have yielded gold, but Chand found victory alongside his Suva Grammar teammates-Jeremaia Bainivalu, Paula Vonolagi, and Peter Hazelman Jnr-in the exhilarating 4×100 metres relay.

The quartet’s teamwork and speed proved unstoppable, earning them the coveted gold medal.

Reflecting on their relay triumph, the 18-year-old revealed the dedication behind their success.

“The team had been preparing for a while, and we were far from perfect when it came to baton exchanges. But we didn’t give up, and the boys kept encouraging each other to test their limits.”

With one final challenge on the horizon-the 200 metres-Nathaniel Chand is determined to leave his mark on the Coca-Cola Games.

