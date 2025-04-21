Champions League glory after beating Caitlin Foord's Arsenal

[ Source: ABC ]
Australian representation at women’s soccer’s showpiece club final looks set to be fulfilled again by Ellie Carpenter after her Lyon side secured a valuable away win against an Arsenal side featuring two Matildas teammates.
The 2-1 victory was also a triumph for former Arsenal manager, now Lyon boss, Joe Montemurro, the Melburnian tipped to be the next Matildas coach.
Though Arsenal created enough chances to feel they could get a result in the second leg in France early next Monday morning AEST, Lyon’s lead, attacking panache and experience make them firm favourites.
That would delay Montemurro taking the Matildas job — if he is offered it, by another week. The French league ends eight days before the European final in Lisbon on 24 May.
