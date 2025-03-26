Champ wins two gold for Jai Narayan

Peni Bulikiobo

Reigning Fiji Finals senior boys 1500 and 3000 meters champion, Peni Bulikiobo, has won two gold medals for Jai Narayan College at the Suva Zone 2 athletics meet.

Last year Bulikiobo won gold in both events for Holy Cross College.

He’ll defend his titles next month under a new school and sent a strong message ahead of the Fiji Finals after storming home to win the 3000m gold this morning.

Yesterday he won the senior boys 1500m.

