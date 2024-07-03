Byrne praises team's spirit ahead of Georgia clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne praises the warm hospitality from the Georgian people, noting it has significantly uplifted the team’s spirits as they prepare for their second Test this weekend.

Byrne highlights significant improvements in their preparation for the second Test, particularly with the integration of Northern Hemisphere players into the squad.

He says that their addition has notably bolstered the team, setting the stage for a stronger performance compared to their previous match against the Barbarians.

“The squad is preparing well together, especially on Saturday and it was great. And that was a full week’s preparation and most definitely we will get more clarity as we go into the second game and that will allow us to wrap the week up on a high.”

Byrne adds that while the debutants have been relatively quiet in camp, the presence of seasoned Northern Hemisphere players has greatly boosted their morale.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are set to face Georgia on Saturday at 4am.