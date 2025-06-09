Byrne confident in Hoyt’s scrummaging steel for France clash

[Source: File Photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the decision to hand young prop Tim Hoyt a potential debut against France is part of a deliberate long-term plan to strengthen Fiji’s front-row depth.

Hoyt has been tracked closely by the national coaching group for the past two years, with Byrne confirming the England-based prop has shown significant growth throughout 2024.

His elevation into the matchday 23 for Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash marks a key moment in Fiji’s push to build a more competitive scrum for future Test campaigns.

Byrne says Hoyt impressed during the Red Dine camp earlier this year and has continued to show consistency and strength in live scrum sessions during the current tour.

Importantly, senior forwards and the coaching staff have endorsed the 22-year-old’s readiness for Test rugby, giving Byrne confidence to inject fresh talent into a critical position.

“We need to start playing some of these players that we have an eye on for the future, and Tim has shown he can hold his own and bring real physicality to our scrum.”

Fiji enter the France Test off a disappointing result last weekend, and Byrne admits the challenge this week was more mental than physical.

After a demanding travel schedule and a bruising encounter, the team needed to reset quickly.

What impressed Byrne most was the response.

The squad returned to training on Monday with renewed energy despite limited recovery time and the head coach believes that attitude will be central to their performance in Bordeaux.

With two strong training runs on Tuesday and Thursday, the Flying Fijians are confident they have put the frustration of last week behind them.

Hoyt’s inclusion adds another layer of intrigue to Sunday’s clash, as Fiji look to combine immediate improvement with long-term development.

They meet France at 8:10am this Sunday in Bordeaux, with delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

Fiji will then meet Spain on the 23rd of this month and this match will air LIVE on FBCSports.

