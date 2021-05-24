Home

Bulldogs apologize for leaked Kikau photo

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 20, 2021 12:28 pm
[Source: The Sporting News]

The Bulldogs are fuming after a photo of Viliame Kikau, Coach Trent Barrett and Canterbury General Manager Phil Gould all wearing the club’s famous blue and white was leaked yesterday.

An investigation has been launched by the Bulldogs to determine who could have taken a screenshot from a club security camera after it was confirmed that Kikau had sealed a four year deal with the club worth $3.2m.

Bulldogs GM Gould issued an apology to the Panthers on Twitter saying the leaking of images were inappropriate and it was taken from security cameras.

Gould says it was not their doing nor ever their intention for such images to become public and it was out of their control.

Kikau has played in the past two grand finals for Penrith, winning this year, and has made 98 appearances for the club since debuting in 2017.

The Bati star has played 11 Test matches for Fiji and is one of the most exciting players in the game, but there’s a silver lining for the premiers.

The Dogs collected the wooden spoon this year in coach Barrett’s first season at the helm but he went to work overhauling the roster.

He’s added Matt Burton, Brent Naden, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai Jr, Josh Cook, John Asiata, Max King and Braidon Burns for the 2022 season.

They are also in the mix to sign Eels hooker Reed Mahoney and are quickly building one of the most star-studded squads in the NRL.

 

