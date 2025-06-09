Bula FC show promise despite concentration lapse

Extra Bula FC were made to pay for a brief lapse in concentration as Auckland FC capitalised on key moments in their third match, highlighting the fine margins at professional level.

Despite the setback, the performance underlined the steady progress being made by the new-look side as they continue to settle into the competition.

Captain Roy Krishna says there were enough positives to suggest Bula FC are building a platform that will translate into results as the season develops.

“It was just a level of concentration — we switched off and they punished us. This is professional football. But a lot of credit to the boys. We fought until the last minute and there were a lot of positive things to take out of it.”

Krishna says two matches into the campaign, the squad is beginning to better understand head coach Stéphane Auvray playing philosophy and expectations.

He believes the team is on the right track, with players growing in confidence as they learn their roles and responsibilities within the system.

Head coach shared that optimism, noting the competition will become increasingly demanding as teams adapt to different conditions across the region.

He pointed to the physical and tactical growth of Pacific teams, saying the overall standard will continue to rise and produce tighter contests by mid-season.

Looking inward, Auvray believes Bula FC are not far from becoming a genuine threat.

He says the side showed against Auckland FC that they are close to being a dangerous team, adding that converting chances and reducing mistakes will be key to making the competition “very interesting” in the weeks ahead.

They meet Solomon Kings FC in their next match next Sunday and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC.

