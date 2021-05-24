Home

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 5:16 am
[Source: IOC Media]

The 2032 Olympic Games will be closer to Fiji and Brisbane has been confirmed to host Summer and Paralympic Games.

The 87 members of the International Olympic Committee tonight voted in Tokyo to confirm Brisbane – the only bidder to reach the final stage of negotiations – as the host.

According to Fox Sports, of the 77 eligible voters at the meeting, 72 voted in favor of Brisbane hosting the Games in 2032, with five voting against. It was far above the simple majority required to rubber-stamp the deal.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates opened Australia’s final presentation, declaring Brisbane’s would be “The Together Games”.

