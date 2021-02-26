Young girl misses badging ceremony to pursue boxing dream

A 12-year-old girl missed the badging ceremony at her school to be part of the last 2020 amateur boxing event over the weekend.

Merewalesi Kolitapa of Nasau, Moce in Lau is a member of the Butterfly Boxing Club in Sigatoka where she is coached by her mom and dad who are former boxers.

The year seven student of Sigatoka District School says she is interested in boxing for two main reasons.

‘My younger siblings are also learning the sport and we are interested in boxing for our own safety, I’m thankful to my parents for coaching me and it has become a reality with my first fight. ‘My aim is to one day win a world title’.

Merewalesi’s mom Vilisi Kolitapa who was named Boxing Fiji’s Coach of the Year says the family is proud of the youngster.

Kolitapa says it was the first time Merewalesi entered the ring for a competitive fight.

She was supposed to be badged on Friday so before the tournament, she kept on asking so because of that honor at Sigatoka District School in Nadroga, she said mom please just allow me to go into the ring for once’.

She adds they’ll just have to badge her daughter today at home before she goes to school.

Meanwhile, national rep Jone Davule won the 2020 Best and Fairest amateur boxer award.