Williams finds discipline and strength in the ring

Boxer, Ben Williams. [Photo Credit: Ben Williams/ Twitter]

For 19-year-old Ben Williams, the path to becoming a boxer began not in pursuit of glory, but as a direct response to a difficult period in his early life.

Starting at the age of 14, the former Saraswati Primary School student found his calling in the ring, driven by a desire to overcome bullying.

Williams, originally from Lau, shares how his experiences with bullying in school encouraged him to seek a different path.

Article continues after advertisement

“I used to be bullied in school and it encouraged me to get up and start with boxing. But not, I didn’t get to learn boxing to take advantage or pay back what the others did to me. It’s discipline, boxing teaches me how to be disciplined and respect others.”

Initially, his parents were hesitant and did not encourage him to pursue boxing.

However, Williams remained steadfast in his decision, knowing he was doing it for his own personal growth.

Now, as he prepares for the tri-nations amateur boxing tournament, Williams is focused on continuous improvement.

“My preparation is getting well for tomorrow’s. I’m trying to get better than my past time because I know we have to grow and show what we have. We have the talent in Fiji, but we just need to get up with it and show them what we have.”

Williams also encouraged the youth to take up boxing, stating that it truly helps and motivates individuals to become good, respectful people, and to avoid both physical and cyberbullying.

The Tri-Nations Amateur Boxing Tournament starts tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC 2.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.