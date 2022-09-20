Whippy and Cokanasiga ready to dance

Local elite heavyweight boxers Daniel Whippy and Epeli Cokanasiga is padding up to face each other for the very first time.

Both fighters have been making a name for themselves in the local competitions.

Promoter Winston Hill says both boxers who are household names come into the competition in peak form.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says Fiji will be witnessing two of the best heavyweights going toe to toe in the ring

“I’ve personally been in training camps with these two athletes since 2015, they are great boxers, great skill, power, speed , there’s a lot there’s going to be going on in the boxing ring when these two take the stage.”

Epeli Cokanasiga will face Daniel Whippy in the heavyweight amateur bout.

There will be six amateur fights and seven professional fights including one women’s bout.

The program will include renowned boxers like Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo and Gabrielli Ravalawa.

The main bout will be between Kwadjo and Apisai Naciqa in the cruiser weight division.

The promotion will be held on Saturday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva at 4pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the event on FBC Sports.