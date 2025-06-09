“We have nothing to lose”: Davule

Jone Davule. [File Photo]

When Fiji Amateur Boxing’s captain Jone Davule and his boxers head out to compete at the Men’s and Women’s Elite World Championship today, they will be out to represent more than their country.

They will be out to represent their family, village and most importantly, their vanua.

Davule says his side has nothing to lose, and they are ready to give their best for the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The side has been preparing for the past few months for this championship, which is considered the pinnacle of

“This isn’t like rugby, where you can rest throughout the game; boxing is quite different. And we will also be fighting against the number one from each country. We all have nothing to lose, we are going out there to represent our family, village, vanua and our country.”

Representing the nation by Davule’s side are Aminiasi Saratibau, Sakiusa Narara, Josaia Veiqaravi, Semi Koroi, and the team’s lone female boxer, Jasmine Daunakamakama.

The championship starts today, and you can catch the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.