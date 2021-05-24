Usyk is the new world heavyweight champion

Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk is the new heavyweight champion of the world after beating Anthony Joshua on unanimous points decision.

Joshua has lost all his titles including the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts which was on the line this morning.

The judges were all in favour of Usyk scoring 117-112,116-112 and 115-113.

Oleksandr Usyk [Source: SPORF]

Favorite Joshua was on the back foot from the opening bell as Usyk made a fast start to his attempt to become a two-weight world champion.

Joshua was defending his three world titles for the second time since snatching them back from Andy Ruiz Jr two years ago.

He had been out the ring since stopping Kubrat Pulev last Christmas and had been poised to fight fellow world champion Tyson Fury this year.

Oleksandr Usyk with a grand finish – champion performance. It was at this point Anthony Joshua saw stars! Wow! 🔥👏🏼#JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/VoY2ManGyB — E (@iamOkon) September 25, 2021

Clocked in for the late shift 🌗 pic.twitter.com/9lnkIek4TO — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 25, 2021