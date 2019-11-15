TKO win by Hitman over Terminator

Jese “The Hitman” Ravudi has beaten Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu during the main bout of the Kiran Boxing Promotions in Nadi.

Ravudi won by a technical knockout in the 9th round to claim the World Boxing Foundation Asia Pacific super welterweight title.

Both boxers started off well in the first few rounds however Ravudi’s stamina was the upper hand in their rematch.

Ravudi also managed to hurt Naidu’s right eye in the 6th round.

The Naitasiri boxer in the 9th round fought clinically as he landed blow after blow that caught Naidu against the ropes.

The referee had to stop the fight as Nadiu couldn’t protect himself.

In other bouts, Katarina Singh and Visila Kolitapa fought to a draw, Siliveni Nawai beat Abhay Chand on points decision while Alivereti Kayaca won on TKO over Eroni Ligaloa.