SBW coming to Fiji

South Pacific Boxing Promotions promoter Freddy Chand has announced that dual-code rugby star Sonny Bill Williams will be a special guest at the upcoming boxing event on October 25 at King Charles Park in Nadi.

Chand expressed excitement, saying Williams’ presence is big news for both Fiji and the sports of boxing and rugby.

Chand urged sponsors and businesses to support the event, highlighting the need for backing to ensure its success. Ringside tickets are priced at $100, which includes a meet-and-greet with Williams, while student tickets are available for $40.

Article continues after advertisement

“We got a superstar, Sonny Bill Williams, coming to Fiji. It’s officially from our counterparts in Sydney, it was announced yesterday. Sonny Bill Williams will be our special guest for Fiji and boxing and rugby, it’s a big news to us.”

Chand also mentioned Williams’ interest in attending the rugby league doubleheader for the Pacific Bowl championship the same evening but confirmed his presence at the boxing event.