Singh ready for Vanuatu’s best

Nathan Singh

Fijian boxer Nathan Singh says with only three weeks left to the showdown, he’s ready and in shape for his fight against Masing Warawara from Vanuatu.

Singh says the last four weeks of preparation have been enough as he prepares to face Vanuatu’s best.

Tuwai Boxing Promotions recently tried looking locally for an opponent for Singh but since they asked for an absurd amount, they had to look overseas.

“The amount they’ve asked for is ridiculous. Promoters can’t afford $10,000. So we look towards Masing Warawara he’s agreed. He’s a good friend of mine but on the day of the fight it will be serious business.”

Singh says he knows his way around Warawara and has set his sights on punishing him as much as possible.

The eight by three round will be held at the FMF Gymnasium on the 10th of June and the main bout will be between Winston Hill and Jese Ravudi.