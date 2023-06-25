Singh expects a tough one from Dauloloma

Fiji heavyweight boxing champion James Singh has assured his fans that he will put on a show worth their money as he prepares to face ring enemy Semi Dauloloma.

Singh is making his return to the ring after a two-year absence and says he won’t be surprised if it’s an early night.

Singh travelled from Sigatoka to Toorak for a sparring session yesterday at the Boxfit gym.

“Preparation is going good, coming back as the main event – it’s been a while like two years and I also want to take this time to thank the Promoter Winston for making it happen and yeah so far so good, the preparation is going good.”

Singh adds despite the differences he has with Dauloloma, he still respects him and is expecting a tough one when they meet.

They will feature in the main bout at the Lewis Hill boxing event on the 15th of next month.