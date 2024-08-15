Rowling, Musk named in cyberbullying lawsuit

[Source: BBC News]

Boxer Imane Khelif has filed a lawsuit over alleged cyberbullying during the Paris 2024 Olympics, which reportedly names author JK Rowling and X owner Elon Musk.

The Algerian boxer won gold in Paris, despite being disqualified from last year’s World Championships by the International Boxing Association after she was reported to have failed gender eligibility tests in 2023.

However, the International Olympic Committee strongly defended Khelif’s right to compete and ruled her to be eligible.

Article continues after advertisement

Her lawyer Nabil Boudi said that Musk and Rowling would be named in the lawsuit, following comments they made on social media.

Khelif’s participation was widely discussed online, after Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned her Olympic bout against her after 46 seconds.

Paris public prosecutor’s office told news agency AFP on Wednesday that they had launched a cyberbullying probe, following a complaint by Khelif.