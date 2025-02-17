Ravalaca mentally prepared

Boxer Mikaele Ravalaca

Over the past few weeks, local professional boxer Mikaele Ravalaca has been spending a lot of time preparing himself mentally, ahead of his 61 Kilograms title fight against Mohammed Ali in the Blue Water Boxing Promotions this weekend.

For the Ra lad, being mentally prepared for a fight is just as important as being physically prepared.

In the weeks leading up to all of his fights, Ravalaca says he usually spends time alone in the gym, meditating on his bout and his opponent.

Article continues after advertisement

While Ravalaca usually fights in the 51-55 kg category, he is adamant that he will be able to compete at a heavier weight

And now with the promotion just four days away, Ravalaca is ready.

“I always train mentally, in boxing it’s always about mental and physical and discipline. I train every day for my mental and physical fitness, along with discipline, I train it every day.”

With five wins, four by way of knockout under his belt, Ravalaca says his record speaks for itself, promising fans a bout worth watching this weekend.

In other bouts for the promotion, Paulo Ratumaikoro will face Aliveriti Kauyaca for his Cruiserweight title, Joseph Kwadjo will fight Robin Hazelman in the Cruiserweight contest while Semi Dauloloma faces Jonasa Kavika for the Heavy Weight Leweni Waqa Title fight.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday, and overseas fans can watch all the 10 fights on pay-per-view for FJD99 on FBC’s VITI PLUS.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link