No love lost for former sparring partners

[Source: Ubayd Haider The Prince of Fiji/ Facebook]

There will be no love lost this weekend when former sparring partners Ubayd Haider and Krishnil Mudaliar clash in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event in Nadi this weekend.

The pair will go toe-to-toe for the Super Featherweight title.

Haider, formerly known as Nathan Singh, says he is well aware of what Mudaliar brings to the ring and has prepared accordingly for a knockout finish.

“I put the work in, I’m pretty much ready for the fight and I just can’t wait to smash his head in. On the day of the fight, he will get exposed, he will get beaten and most probably will get stopped.”

Following his unanimous points decision win over Mohammed Ali in Suva in March, Haider says he has been putting in back-breaking work to secure a title fight.

The Haider-Mudaliar fight is one of eight supporting bouts to the headline fight, the IBO Asia Pacific title clash between Fiji middleweight champion Winston Hill and Australia’s Jyl Wright.

The program begins at 4pm tomorrow at Prince Charles Park.