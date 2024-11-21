Minister pushes for urgent investigation in Haider’s case

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru affirmed that the investigation into the late Ubayd Haider’s case will progress this week, with the Board of Inquiry scheduled to conduct interviews.

Saukuru acknowledged the urgency of the matter, as Haider’s family has been awaiting answers for over a month since his passing at Lautoka Hospital.

He stressed the importance of transparency and the need to uncover the truth.

“I would love to get to the bottom of this tragedy, and hopefully, the Board of Inquiry will reveal the unknown soon.”

He further addressed concerns about the board’s integrity following recent resignations, assuring that efforts are ongoing to maintain an impartial inquiry.

He clarified that former chairman Pita Driti’s resignation was for personal reasons and should be respected, while emphasizing that the Board remains committed to independence and thoroughness in this investigation.