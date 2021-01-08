Home

Lopez eyes fight against Josh Taylor

BBC Sport
January 13, 2021 6:06 am
[Source: The New York Times]

Undisputed world lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez is eyeing a fight with Britain’s Josh Taylor as he plots a step up the divisions.

Scot Taylor hopes to add the WBC and WBO light-welterweight belts to his IBF and WBA titles by beating Jose Ramirez.

Outlining hopes to take on the winner, Lopez says the fight against Josh Taylor has to happen.

Lopez beat Vasyl Lomachenko by a unanimous points decision in Las Vegas in October to become the undisputed lightweight champion, adding the WBA, WBO and WBC ‘franchise’ titles to his IBF belt.

He is the youngest four-belt undisputed champion, with an unbeaten record of 16 wins from 16 bouts.

 

 

