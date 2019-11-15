Lopez crowned new unified lightweight champion

Teofimo Lopez Jr. has been crowned the new unified lightweight champion after he defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas today.

Lopez is now its first undisputed champion of the four-belt era after a unanimous decision.

Lomachenko vs. Lopez card, results

• Teofimo Lopez Jr. (c) def. Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision (116-112, 119-109, 117-111)

• Arnold Barboza Jr. def. Alex Saucedo via unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 97-92)

• Edgar Berlanga def. Lanell Bellows via first-round TKO

For nearly two years, to anyone willing to hear it, Teofimo Lopez Jr. and his father/trainer have said the 23-year-old brash slugger was ready to take over the sport. It turns out they were right.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) held off a furious rally from pound-for-pound ranked Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) to score an upset victory by unanimous decision on Saturday to unify all four lightweight titles inside the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. Lopez, the IBF titleholder, unified the WBA, WBO and WBC titles from Lomachenko.

[Source: CBS Sports]