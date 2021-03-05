Kwadjo out, Kauyaca to face Naliva

Former Welterweight champion Joseph Kwadjo has been ruled out of the South Pacific Boxing event scheduled for March 20th in Nadi.

Kwadjo was scheduled to fight Alifereti Kauyaca in the main bout but that is not going to happen.

The Ghanaian boxer injured his tooth and presented his medical certificate to the Boxing Commission on Thursday.

According to the doctor’s advice, Kawadjo need four weeks to rest.

While many may look at the situation as a major blow for the boxing program, promoter Freddy Chand says Kawadjo’s loss is Savenaca Naliva’s gain.

‘Now there’s a much bigger bout which Fiji can expect, our Cruiserweight champion Alifereti Kauyaca will be fighting our Light Heavyweight champion of Fiji Savenaca Naliva, so they’ll be fighting New Zealand Pro Box South Cruserweight title of Fiji’.

Chand says they’re expecting a sold out program following the changes to the recent changes.

‘Savenaca Naliva is from Sorokoba and Alifereti Kauyaca is from Bukuya so we expect a bumper crowd for this event since two big villages will be clashing in Price Charles Park’.

The fight has made possible after Eroni Ligaloa who was supposed to face Savenaca Naliva was injured.

Kauyaca and Naliva will clash on the 20th of this month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.