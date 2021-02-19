Kwadjo out for a strong comeback

Being away from the boxing scene for over 15 months, former Welterweight Champion Joseph Kwadjo is ready to win his first title of the year.

The 35-year-old is challenging South Pacific Boxing Championship Cruiser-weight titleholder Alivereti Kauyaca next month.

Kwadjo is relishing on the chance to get back into the ring.

The Ghanaian national says he has been working with his boxers from the Academy to get back in shape.

“Be ready for March 20th. I am training with my Boxing Academy boys with Sam and Atol and they are pushing me hard for the March program.”

Other fights will include Nathan Singh who will be featuring in his first title fight in the super lightweight division against Ronald Naidu, while older brother Sebastian, will battle Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana in the super middleweight contest.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will take place at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on the 20th of next month.