Mikaele Ravalaca (Red). [Source: Boxing Fiji/ Facebook]

Mikaele Ravalaca went down on points to Spanish Olympian Samuel Carmona in their 54-57kg Featherweight bout yesterday.

The Ra lad along with Jone Koroilagilagi are the first Fijian to fight at a Men’s World Boxing Championship.

The Championship is currently underway at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

It is scheduled from the 1st to the 14th of this month.